Aviva PLC Grows Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $8,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 776.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on QSR. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Stephens raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.59.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $66.19 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.12 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.91. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

In related news, Director Daniel S. Schwartz sold 281,101 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $19,227,308.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,602.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 46,005 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $3,118,218.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,510,644.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 387,546 shares of company stock valued at $26,525,760 over the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.