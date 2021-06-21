Aviva PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $9,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ball currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.63.

Ball stock opened at $79.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.43. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $67.10 and a 52 week high of $102.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

