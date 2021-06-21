Aviva PLC Reduces Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 250,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $10,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,122 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 13,041 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $10,287,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 85,786 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,416,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $158,987,000 after purchasing an additional 464,616 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 208,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLW. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $824,076.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,420 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.14 per share, for a total transaction of $59,838.80. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and have sold 70,323,018 shares valued at $3,058,794,508. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW opened at $38.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.