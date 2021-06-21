Avram A. Glazer Buys 11,588 Shares of HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Stock

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Director Avram A. Glazer purchased 11,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $45,540.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,270.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HCHC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.02. 334,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,274. The company has a market capitalization of $312.00 million, a P/E ratio of -50.25 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.29). HC2 had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $171.80 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of HC2 by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 5,450,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HC2 by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,900,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,713 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in HC2 by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,146,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 37,002 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in HC2 by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 612,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 173,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in HC2 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,544,000. 37.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HC2

HC2 Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

