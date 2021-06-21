Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Analysts expect Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Axos Financial posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Axos Financial.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $159.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.43 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 28.60%.

AX has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

In other news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $231,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at $130,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,405,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,471,000 after purchasing an additional 381,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AX stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.71. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $54.36.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axos Financial (AX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.