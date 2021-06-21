Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.60.

AX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

NYSE:AX traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,149. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.71. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $54.36.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $159.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.43 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $231,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AX. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Axos Financial by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Axos Financial by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.