Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,549 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $13,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,059,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,948,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,902,000. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,992.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist boosted their price target on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.79.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $138.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $80.26 and a one year high of $159.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.29. The company has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of -147.69 and a beta of 1.89.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

