Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 993 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.27% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares worth $14,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 51,571 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $557,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $82.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.07. Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $63.41 and a 52 week high of $84.90.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

