Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 50,083 Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,036,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Whirlpool at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 443.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 345.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $210.58 on Monday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $120.21 and a 1-year high of $257.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.17.

In other news, CFO James W. Peters sold 37,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.91, for a total value of $8,845,681.36. Also, EVP Joseph T. Liotine sold 48,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.83, for a total transaction of $11,470,150.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,334,965.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,609 shares of company stock valued at $50,730,909. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

