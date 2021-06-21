Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $12.11 Million Position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 204,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,598 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 26,658,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,985,000 after buying an additional 6,874,657 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,916,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,564,000 after purchasing an additional 260,362 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,292,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,852,000 after purchasing an additional 755,321 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 877,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,248,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 814,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,219,000 after buying an additional 30,877 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IGIB stock opened at $60.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.85. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $58.88 and a 12-month high of $61.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.