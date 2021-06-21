Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,586 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $11,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 10.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in American Electric Power by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 127,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,778,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,571,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,894,000 after buying an additional 61,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,044,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,615.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,257,235.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,418 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AEP stock opened at $82.35 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The company has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

