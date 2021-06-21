Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 40,898 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 59.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 40,898 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $12,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $117.33 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $114.91 and a 1-year high of $117.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.91.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

