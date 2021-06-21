Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 3,349 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 31.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after buying an additional 37,375 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at $1,552,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $46,662.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,705.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $241,939.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,940.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,450,501 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

NYSE:DVA opened at $121.63 on Monday. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $75.30 and a one year high of $129.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

