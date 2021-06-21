Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DD has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

NYSE:DD opened at $76.43 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.74 and a 12 month high of $87.27. The stock has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.21.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

