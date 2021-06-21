Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 3,952 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 16.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,982,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,628,000 after buying an additional 886,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cerner by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,644,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,776,000 after buying an additional 667,202 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Cerner by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,029,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,557,000 after buying an additional 100,383 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerner by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 10,172,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,173,000 after buying an additional 914,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $78.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.74. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $65.78 and a 12-month high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

In other Cerner news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,346.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.79.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.