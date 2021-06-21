Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 4,671 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 69.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 16.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,825,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,289,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,449 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 10.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,627,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $676,092,000 after purchasing an additional 431,127 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,031,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $295,979,000 after acquiring an additional 197,809 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in Albemarle by 963.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,595,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $233,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Albemarle by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,296,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $189,413,000 after acquiring an additional 65,829 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $157.97 on Monday. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.39 and a fifty-two week high of $188.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

In other news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $999,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,475.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total value of $224,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,999 shares in the company, valued at $503,382.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,158 shares of company stock worth $2,952,747 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALB shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.36.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

