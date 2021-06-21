Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €4.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been assigned a €4.00 ($4.71) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €3.40 ($4.00) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.30 ($3.88) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.30 ($5.06) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.40 ($4.00) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.82 ($4.49) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €3.36 ($3.95).

Banco Santander has a 12-month low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 12-month high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

