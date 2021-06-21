Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 34.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,776,783 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 917,943 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $44,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSAC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,201,000 after acquiring an additional 361,827 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the first quarter worth about $7,864,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,421,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,999,000 after buying an additional 251,830 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $3,593,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the first quarter worth about $1,912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.67% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BSAC opened at $20.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.38. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $26.15.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.9285 per share. This is an increase from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.81%.
BSAC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander-Chile currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.
About Banco Santander-Chile
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.
Recommended Story: Inflation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC).
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.