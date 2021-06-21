Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 34.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,776,783 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 917,943 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $44,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSAC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,201,000 after acquiring an additional 361,827 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the first quarter worth about $7,864,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,421,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,999,000 after buying an additional 251,830 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $3,593,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the first quarter worth about $1,912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSAC opened at $20.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.38. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $26.15.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $753.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.17 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.9285 per share. This is an increase from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.81%.

BSAC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander-Chile currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

