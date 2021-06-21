Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,886 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.12% of Eversource Energy worth $37,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ES. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 261.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $253,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,814 shares of company stock worth $1,393,521 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ES shares. Barclays upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.67.

NYSE ES opened at $79.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.47.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

