Bank of Montreal Can Has $28.67 Million Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,038 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in NVR were worth $28,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in NVR by 37.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,273.20.

NYSE:NVR opened at $4,785.14 on Monday. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,103.24 and a 52 week high of $5,308.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,867.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $63.01 by $0.20. NVR had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $44.96 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

