Bank of Montreal Can Makes New $35.49 Million Investment in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 550,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,494,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TNL. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist boosted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of TNL stock opened at $58.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -53.21 and a beta of 1.94. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $25.78 and a 52-week high of $68.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.87.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.13 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is -127.66%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $410,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

