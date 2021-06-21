Bank of Montreal Can Sells 10,633 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,633 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.14% of Kansas City Southern worth $33,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,398,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,952,689,000 after buying an additional 120,368 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,458,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $648,855,000 after purchasing an additional 143,674 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,560,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,599,000 after purchasing an additional 158,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,892,000 after purchasing an additional 232,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KSU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.07.

NYSE:KSU opened at $281.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $292.40. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $140.86 and a twelve month high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

