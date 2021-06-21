Bank of Montreal Can Sells 156,855 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,855 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.09% of Hilton Worldwide worth $29,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

NYSE HLT opened at $123.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.14. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.83 and a 12-month high of $132.69. The firm has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of -40.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

