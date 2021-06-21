Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 312,185 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,017,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312,185 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $268,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Newell Brands by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Newell Brands by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 2.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Newell Brands by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 116,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $25.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.95. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 51.40%.

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NWL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

