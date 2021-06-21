Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 305,526 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,317,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 305,526 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.03% of Welltower worth $309,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,156,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,839,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,256 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 39.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,943,000 after buying an additional 2,117,434 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,996,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,452,000 after buying an additional 2,023,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in Welltower by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,667 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

NYSE WELL opened at $78.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.72. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.18 and a fifty-two week high of $82.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.05.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.