Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,041,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,310,026 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.08% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $344,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $293,347,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 359.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,365,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,862,000 after buying an additional 1,068,493 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $37,371,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,833,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,843,000 after buying an additional 559,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,033,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,910,000 after buying an additional 549,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

NYSE ADM opened at $60.66 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $69.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

