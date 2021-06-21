Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $280.82 Million Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,453,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,841 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.76% of IQVIA worth $280,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.79.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $239.66 on Monday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.18 and a 12-month high of $248.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

