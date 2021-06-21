Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $329.27 Million Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,912,999 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 321,107 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $329,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,619 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in Expedia Group by 228.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 605,823 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $104,274,000 after purchasing an additional 421,251 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Expedia Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,361 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 26.2% during the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 59,296 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

EXPE stock opened at $162.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.07. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.75 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.83) earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $44,574.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,158.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $11,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,458,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,931 shares of company stock worth $20,699,263. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.83.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

