Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY)

MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of MTN Group stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $7.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,832. MTN Group has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $8.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.97.

Get MTN Group alerts:

About MTN Group

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications industry. The company offers mobile voice, international calling, roaming, closed user group, enterprise bundle, corporate APN, reverse bill URL, and enterprise mobility services. It also provides domestic and international MPLS, dedicated internet, business broadband, fiber to the business, carrier Ethernet, MS express route, AWS direct connect, managed LAN, and SD WAN services.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for MTN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.