Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY)

MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of MTN Group stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $7.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,832. MTN Group has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $8.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.97.
About MTN Group
