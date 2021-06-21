BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Earns Buy Rating from Cormark

Cormark reiterated their buy rating on shares of BBTV (TSE:BBTV) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a C$17.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of BBTV from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of BBTV in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of BBTV from C$18.50 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of BBTV from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

TSE:BBTV opened at C$7.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$163.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.52. BBTV has a 12-month low of C$7.50 and a 12-month high of C$16.00.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

