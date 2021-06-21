Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Receives $276.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $276.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BDX. Barclays began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $28,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX opened at $240.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12-month low of $219.50 and a 12-month high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

