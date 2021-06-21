Bernzott Capital Advisors Invests $16.92 Million in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 358,583 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $16,922,000. Upland Software accounts for about 1.5% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 50.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 11.8% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 32.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Upland Software by 8.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UPLD traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.36. 1,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,363. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.95. Upland Software, Inc. has a one year low of $30.40 and a one year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.17 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 17.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on UPLD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

In other news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 28,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,449,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 277,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

