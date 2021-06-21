Bernzott Capital Advisors Sells 194,699 Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Bernzott Capital Advisors cut its stake in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,872,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 194,699 shares during the period. Quotient Technology accounts for about 4.1% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Quotient Technology were worth $46,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Quotient Technology by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Quotient Technology by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 47,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Quotient Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Quotient Technology by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Quotient Technology by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quotient Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

In other news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 11,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $128,867.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $79,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,662,837 shares in the company, valued at $58,165,851.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,535 shares of company stock worth $640,631. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QUOT traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $10.93. The stock had a trading volume of 16,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,276. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.32. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $17.93.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.98 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

