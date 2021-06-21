Bernzott Capital Advisors Sells 69,197 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Bernzott Capital Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,128,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,197 shares during the period. Callaway Golf accounts for about 2.6% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned approximately 1.20% of Callaway Golf worth $30,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 43.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 9.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 0.7% in the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Shares of NYSE ELY traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,599. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.55. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.42 and a beta of 2.13.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Callaway Golf’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELY. TheStreet upgraded Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.91.

In related news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $18,513,351.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $2,663,607.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 578,185 shares of company stock worth $21,300,830. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY).

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.