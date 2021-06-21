Bessemer Securities LLC Buys 560 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bessemer Securities LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in S&P Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,860,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 48,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,217,000 after purchasing an additional 24,303 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 34,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 6.8% during the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 38,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,557,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

SPGI traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $391.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,028. The firm has a market cap of $94.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $382.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $401.27.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.75.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

