Bessemer Securities LLC Grows Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group makes up 0.9% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BX. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.09.

In other news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,026,235 shares of company stock worth $318,310,923 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.89. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $99.64. The company has a market cap of $66.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.77%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

