Bessemer Securities LLC Has $3.80 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.6% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proem Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $9,287,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 10.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Facebook by 22.8% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $329.59. 112,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,259,617. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $318.71. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.11 and a 52-week high of $339.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,104,617 shares of company stock worth $663,955,073 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

