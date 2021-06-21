Bessemer Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Bessemer Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 177.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,670 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,654,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 76,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after acquiring an additional 37,496 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Amphenol by 1,894,855.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 170,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,302,000 after acquiring an additional 170,537 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,717 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,407,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,099,420,000 after acquiring an additional 26,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $9,915,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Gu sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $4,080,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,216,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on APH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Shares of APH traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.03. 6,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,727,300. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.38. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $46.29 and a 12-month high of $69.62. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

