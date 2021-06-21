Bessemer Securities LLC Takes $1.89 Million Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Bessemer Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,000. CDW comprises 0.8% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of CDW by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its position in shares of CDW by 15.3% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 22,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $168.75. 1,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,228. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.18. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $105.87 and a twelve month high of $184.58.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $657,865.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,158,792.40. Insiders have sold 14,495 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,688 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.00.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.