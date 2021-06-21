Bessemer Securities LLC Takes Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Bessemer Securities LLC bought a new position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,668 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Match Group by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,660.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BTIG Research raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.15.

Shares of MTCH stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $154.39. 10,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,109. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $174.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.50. The company has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Match Group’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.