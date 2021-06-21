BinaryX Price Down 21.2% Over Last 7 Days (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last seven days, BinaryX has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar. One BinaryX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.91 or 0.00015021 BTC on popular exchanges. BinaryX has a market cap of $6.17 million and $50,584.00 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008282 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $546.80 or 0.01672048 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BNX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,212,640 coins and its circulating supply is 1,255,965 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

