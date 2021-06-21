Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.24% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $40,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,867,000 after buying an additional 20,560 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 243.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 65.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $622.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $607.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.43 and a 52-week high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $2.71. The firm had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 151.73% and a return on equity of 4.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

