BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Cowen

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) had its price target upped by Cowen from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BCRX. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.35.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $15.89 on Thursday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.58. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 2.65.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 653.70% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. The company had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,385.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $88,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,426 shares of company stock worth $1,257,956 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 29,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 34,615 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 60,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 17,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

