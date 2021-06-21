BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,693 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.10% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $13,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,796,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $859,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,701 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $127,106,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 712.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,518,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,882 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $87,067,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.4% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,704,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,731,000 after purchasing an additional 621,482 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 2,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $215,582.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,037.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $90,110.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,795.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,082 shares of company stock valued at $5,561,984. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BMRN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.68.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $81.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.77. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.35 and a 52 week high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.44 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

