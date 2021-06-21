Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Receives $8.42 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.42.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BNGO. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNGO. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bionano Genomics by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Bionano Genomics by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 145,549 shares in the last quarter. 15.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BNGO traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.25. 169,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,590,961. Bionano Genomics has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $15.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.32. The company has a current ratio of 51.65, a quick ratio of 51.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.22 and a beta of 1.96.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 384.80% and a negative return on equity of 40.47%. The business had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes.

