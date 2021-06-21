Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Trading Down 5.6%

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)’s stock price traded down 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.94 and last traded at $7.19. 109,794 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 46,590,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.90.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 51.65, a quick ratio of 51.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.32.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 384.80% and a negative return on equity of 40.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 1,812.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 249,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 236,594 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 8,126.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 218,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 1st quarter worth $177,000. 15.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.