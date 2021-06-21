Bitcoin Atom Price Reaches $0.0978 on Exchanges (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. In the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 30.2% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and $86.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0978 or 0.00000276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000020 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000039 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 43.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

