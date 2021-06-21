Bitcoin Gold Hits Market Capitalization of $720.81 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $720.81 million and $43.40 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for about $41.16 or 0.00128602 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.62 or 0.00336291 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.98 or 0.00196787 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00009870 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004692 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000937 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.