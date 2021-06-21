BlackRock Inc. Buys 157,406 Shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 683,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,406 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.18% of iShares Global Industrials ETF worth $79,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $375,000. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $472,000.

EXI stock opened at $117.52 on Monday. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $80.99 and a 52 week high of $124.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.84.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

