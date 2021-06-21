BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,947,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,395 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF were worth $80,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,648,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 106,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 10,403 shares during the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,287,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 12,471 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF stock opened at $42.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.96. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $35.58.

